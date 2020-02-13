Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has relied on both his charisma and his massively muscled physique to find fame. Maintaining his muscles requires a fanatical devotion to exercise and nutrition, but even The Rock enjoys a treat. Every Sunday, when he isn’t training for a role, he enjoys a “cheat day” meal. And just like The Rock himself, these meals are larger-than-life.

The movie star lifestyle has its glamorous moments, but it’s definitely a grind too. To prepare for his leading role in the 2014 film Hercules, The Rock hit the gym six days a week for six months, starting at 4 a.m. each day. He also followed a carefully regulated diet of small, nutritious meals. “Generally, I eat six or seven times a day,” he told Bodybuilding Magazine. “It’s about getting enough protein to aid lean muscle growth, and everything is very precisely measured depending on what targets I’m looking to hit for that day. Lots of protein, good carbs and veggies. Nutrition is so important, it can’t be stressed enough.”

But when it’s time for a splurge, The Rock goes for junk food and sweets. He described his typical cheat day on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He carefully plans his binges in advance, stocking up on favorites like pizza, sushi, cookies and tequila. On Sunday night, he waits for his wife and children to fall asleep, loads up a good movie on his laptop and then chows down. Thousands of calories later, he settles into a blissful food coma. And then he wakes up at the crack of dawn to get back to work.

These cheat day meals are what makes all that hard work and dieting worthwhile. “For me the cheat meals are like church,” he told Fallon. “You work out hard and once a week you treat yourself.”

Here are 15 of The Rock’s most legendary cheat day meals.