Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has relied on both his charisma and his massively muscled physique to find fame. Maintaining his muscles requires a fanatical devotion to exercise and nutrition, but even The Rock enjoys a treat. Every Sunday, when he isn’t training for a role, he enjoys a “cheat day” meal. And just like The Rock himself, these meals are larger-than-life.
The movie star lifestyle has its glamorous moments, but it’s definitely a grind too. To prepare for his leading role in the 2014 film Hercules, The Rock hit the gym six days a week for six months, starting at 4 a.m. each day. He also followed a carefully regulated diet of small, nutritious meals. “Generally, I eat six or seven times a day,” he told Bodybuilding Magazine. “It’s about getting enough protein to aid lean muscle growth, and everything is very precisely measured depending on what targets I’m looking to hit for that day. Lots of protein, good carbs and veggies. Nutrition is so important, it can’t be stressed enough.”
But when it’s time for a splurge, The Rock goes for junk food and sweets. He described his typical cheat day on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He carefully plans his binges in advance, stocking up on favorites like pizza, sushi, cookies and tequila. On Sunday night, he waits for his wife and children to fall asleep, loads up a good movie on his laptop and then chows down. Thousands of calories later, he settles into a blissful food coma. And then he wakes up at the crack of dawn to get back to work.
These cheat day meals are what makes all that hard work and dieting worthwhile. “For me the cheat meals are like church,” he told Fallon. “You work out hard and once a week you treat yourself.”
Here are 15 of The Rock’s most legendary cheat day meals.
View this post on Instagram
When I wrap #HERCULESMovie it'll be 172 days straight (new personal record) of a strict & intense 7 meals a day diet for the role. This cheat day will be fun. #SilverbackDestroys #RecordsAreMadeToBeBroken #DontCheatYourselfTreatYourself #HellYeahIDipMyBrowniesInMilk And if you're kicking ass w/ your training/diet goals - enjoy yourself a damn good #LegendaryCheatDay
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
View this post on Instagram
*swipe left and witness the double main-eventer of cheat meals while I get my Netflix fix. 6pm - the succulent sushi 🍣 train rolls thru and right into my belly. 11pm - homemade cheatin’ chocolate chip cookies 🍪 with a one-way ticket to Holy Moses heaven by smearing peanut butter on every cookie before I destroy them. I know how to party. Hard. #DontCheatYourself #TreatYourself #EpicCheatMeal #AkaFoodPornSunday
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
View this post on Instagram
The Sunday Sushi Train 🍣 🚂 brought a friend to ride.. a big ass roasted turkey, smoked ham and cheese sammich 🦃 🐖 🧀 hand made by yours truly. Satisfying my addiction, with a great doc called UNDER THE INFLUENCE about one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Keith Richards. If you ain’t eatin’ then you ain’t cheatin’. Enjoy, your cheat meals my friends. #StickyFingers #UnderTheInfluence #SooshTurkeyHamTrain
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
View this post on Instagram
It’s not pretty, but it’s heavenly. #CheatMealSunday as I needed some good cheat day fats so I went with a 33oz Bone In Ribeye with a 1 pound loaded baked potato. Whole heartedly enjoyed in my office earlier this evening. For the record, “Bone In Ribeye” was my nickname in college on Saturday nights. TMI. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends - they’re well earned 👊🏾🥩🥔
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
View this post on Instagram
Midnight sugar train leaves the station. Brownies, blondies, peanut butter, chocolate chip and double chocolate cookies. With a fat slice of a cheesecake chaser. Now subvert all this sugar glory with a great Ken Burns documentary on PROHIBITION and we have ourselves a helluva party. Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself and enjoy your cheat meals my friends.
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
View this post on Instagram
Midnight. By any means necessary. Just cuz I’m in London, doesn’t mean my Sunday Sushi Train 🍣 🚂 doesn’t roll on. Shout to my ace/partner in crime, Emily Blunt for the soosh recommendation. Polished it off w/ my signature double stuffed chocolate and peanut butter chip cookies with real peanut butter in the middle. I’m late to the game on watching this doc, but THE DEFIANT ONES w/ Dr Dre & Jimmy Iovine is a must see. When I was a kid I heard a quote, that stuck with me for life - once you’ve been hungry, you’ll never be full. Cheers boys 🥃 to never being full and always being the hardest worker in the room. #TrainRollsOn #CheatMealSunday 🇬🇧💪🏾
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
View this post on Instagram
Weekly Cheat Meal Heaven. I got big mitts, so this pic doesn't do the actual size of this double turkey sub justice. That absurdity on the right is mini IPad sized peanut butter Smores and peanut butter brownies. I'd have tequila with this but I have to get up at 4am to train. At least, that's the plan for now 'til I pass out like Jabba the Hutt in a sugar coma. "Don't cheat yourself, treat yo self."
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
View this post on Instagram
#sundaycheatmeal keeps rollin’ on as I bring new meaning to the word, gluttony one bite at a time. Pancakes smothered with peanut butter and syrup. Not one, not two, but three pints of my fav ice cream @saltandstraw. Entertainment for the night is, DOLEMITE. Highly recommend. Good to see Eddie the 🐐back in the game. #barnyardmuthafucka 👏🏾👊🏾 #cheatmealsunday
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
View this post on Instagram
(I do share recipes in exchange for dirty jokes and tequila) I make my cheat meals EPIC because, hell we all work hard and only live once. Huge turkey subs - oven roasted turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato onion and mayo on the side. Huge fudge brownies with milk chocolate chips, natural peanut butter and fudge smothered and drizzled on top. A beautiful night of decadence and sin and by 2am I was drenched in sugar sweats trying to sleep. But much like the many addictions I have in my life - the going up is always worth the coming down. #EpicCheatMeals #GreatJobChefMicah 🤙🏾💀
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
View this post on Instagram
Yeah so this cheat meal went down at 11:45pm last night. 8 slices of sour dough French toast topped with loads of apple pie. Sat on the couch like the big, brown, bald, tattooed glutinous version of Jabba The Hutt and watched the Force Awakens again. It was my Christmas gift to myself and I want everyone out there to remember one of our golden rules during the holidays, "Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself". #TheForceIsStrong #SoIsMyPieGame #DwantaClaus🎅🏾
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
View this post on Instagram
Sunday cheat meal train 🚂 rolls on down the line. Two fat 8oz double cheeseburgers with bacon and fries. Double shot of my new tequila #Teremana - chilled 🥶🥃👍🏾 I have a big shoot in the gym tomorrow for my next @projectrock @underarmour collection. In a crazy science, these cheat meals tonight should actually help my physique come in with a more fuller pump and vascularity for tomorrow’s shoot. Or maybe I’m just looking for more excuses to drink my tequila and eat like shit 😂🤦🏽♂️ Enjoy your cheatmeals my friends 🍔🥃
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
View this post on Instagram
After 4 months of hard dieting and eating clean due to filming (Central Intelligence). This is goin' down right now in the Johnson household... #HomemadeEpicCheatMeal #FudgePeanutButterBrownies #CinnamonBuns #BackOnTheDietTomorrow #ButTonightDaddysGottaGoToWork
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
