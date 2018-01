Markai Durham is pregnant!

"My life changed when I had my first daughter," she wrote on a photo of her daughter cradling her growing bump.

Earlier this month she tweeted, “My body doesn’t belong to me anymore."

It seems that she was shocked to hear the news that she was pregnant again. She tweeted, "It was a shocker to me I told the RN to check my blood again because me having another baby can’t be right." Adding, “Waited 8 years later and now I see why.”

Fans met Markai back in 2010 on 16 & Pregnant. Back in 2013 she revealed on the “16 and Pregnant: No Easy Decision” special that she got an abortion, which she admitted was a regret of hers.

Za'Kari's father, she is no longer with him. However, he still remains in their daughter's life. The Ashley's Reality Roundup was the first to report the pregnancy news and revealed that the expecting mother lives in Florida and works as a dental assistant.