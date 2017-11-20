Pink, Selena, & More! The 6 Biggest Moments From The 2017 American Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson opened up the show with their own rendition of R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts.” The powerhouse singers perfectly paired their voices to make for a moving version of the 1992 song. Pink andopened up the show with their own rendition of’s “Everybody Hurts.” The powerhouse singers perfectly paired their voices to make for a moving version of the 1992 song.

Pink showed up a second time during the night — this time from the top of the 21-story J.W. Marriott hotel nearby. She rappelled down the building while singing her new track “Beautiful Trauma.”

Selena Gomez returned to the stage with her new song “Wolves.” The singer performed bloody and scraped, leaving fans slightly disturbed. Some even accused her of lip-syncing. returned to the stage with her new song “Wolves.” The singer performed bloody and scraped, leaving fans slightly disturbed. Some even accused her of lip-syncing.

Korean pop boy band BTS didn’t necessarily blow the audience away with vocals, but their precise choreography during “DNA” left fans wishing One Direction and NSYNC were still a thing. And their fans were definitely pleased, judging by their tears and screams.

Christina proved she’s still got singing chops when she performed four Whitney Houston hits. The medley of “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You,” and “I’m Every Woman” honored the 25th anniversary of the Whitney-Kevin Costner film The Bodyguard.

The night finished with host Tracee paying tribute to her mom Diana Ross, who took home the Lifetime Achievement Award. The music legend brought her entire family on-stage, including her grandchildren, when accepting the award.