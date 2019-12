Photo credit: Shutterstock

So who was snubbed? Director Greta Gerwig was passed over for her work on her Christmas flick, Little Women. Shia LaBeouf's screenwriting debut in his film, Honey Boy was overlooked. Jennifer's costar in Hustlers, Constance Wu, failed to score a nomination in any category. Ava DuVernay's innovative Netflix drama series, When They See Us, was excluded from the 2020 list. Zendaya's role in HBO's Euphoria made fans fall in love with her all over again but she was shut out from any Golden Globe nominations.