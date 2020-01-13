Less than a month before the 92nd Academy Awards are scheduled at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the nominations were announced. The star-studded award show will air on February 9 and on January 13. actors John Cho and Issa Rae took the stage to announce the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ selections for this year’s ceremony. While fan favorite films like The Two Popes, Joker and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood scored nods, several other movies didn’t win any nominations.