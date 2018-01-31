Wow
Shocker? 87% Of People Reveal They ‘Can’t Stand’ Heidi And Spencer Pratt
The reality TV star couple is back on the airwaves in a new podcast.
The Hills stars Heidi and Spencer Pratt obviously became each other’s biggest fans, so much so that they got married back in 2009. But not everyone has been enthusiastic about them as a couple. In fact, a new poll has revealed that a whopping 87% of people say that can’t even stand them. Click through to find out more!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!