Who Knew?!
Aaron Paul's Wife Reveals Severe Health Complications After The Birth Of Her Daughter
Lauren Parsekian wrote a touching note on social media about her struggles.
Aaron Paul‘s wife Lauren Parsekian is getting brutally honest about being a new mom, and is admitting that while it may look like bliss from the outside, everything isn’t always sunshine and rainbows. Lauren welcomed a baby girl in early February, though they have yet to announce the name. She revealed in an Instagram post that while her daughter is her world, “recovering from labor is no joke.”
