Aaron Paul's Wife Reveals Severe Health Complications After The Birth Of Her Daughter

March 1, 2018 13:15PM

Lauren Parsekian wrote a touching note on social media about her struggles.

Aaron Paul‘s wife Lauren Parsekian is getting brutally honest about being a new mom, and is admitting that while it may look like bliss from the outside, everything isn’t always sunshine and rainbows. Lauren welcomed a baby girl in early February, though they have yet to announce the name. She revealed in an Instagram post that while her daughter is her world, “recovering from labor is no joke.”

The beauty shared online, "breastfeeding. Oh man. While it’s been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life, I have developed Mastitis twice within 3 weeks. For those of you who don’t know what that is, it’s an infection from breastfeeding that creates severe flu-like symptoms."
She continued, "Yesterday I was fighting a fever that almost hit 104. It was the sickest I have ever felt. The pain and aches were unbelievable. For the mammas who have been there, I know you feel me. What I keep coming back to is the fact that I feel like all these very common issues that can come up immediately after having a baby are not really talked about and being here now, I’m feeling a responsibility to share this so that any new mamma-to-be reading this is aware of these potential issues. If I could give an upcoming mother any advice for this chapter it would be to become well educated about breastfeeding."
Lauren went on to discuss what can go wrong when breastfeeding, and why it's so imperative to take classes prior to becoming a mom so they know what to be mindful of for their sake and the sake of their babies.
According to her birth certificate, obtained by The Blast, the new parents named their daughter Story Annabelle.
Paul and Lauren announced their pregnancy last September. “Hey everyone. Look what I did,” Aaron captioned an Instagram photo of Lauren’s baby bump at the time. “Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.”
