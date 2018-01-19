Yes, Please!
ABC Wants A Triple ‘Bachelorette’ Wedding With Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, & Rachel Lindsay
And if Arie Luyendyk Jr. finds the one, he's invited, too!
A triple Bachelorette wedding may in ABC’s future! If all the former bachelorettes say yes, that is. An insider reveals that the network is hoping Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, and Rachel Lindsay, who are all still engaged to their season’s winners, will say yes to a triple TV wedding. And if Arie Luyendyk Jr. finds the one on this season of The Bachelor, he’s invited, too!
