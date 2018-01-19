REALITY TV
ABC Wants A Triple ‘Bachelorette’ Wedding With Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, & Rachel Lindsay

January 19, 2018 12:30PM

And if Arie Luyendyk Jr. finds the one, he's invited, too!

A triple Bachelorette wedding may in ABC’s future! If all the former bachelorettes say yes, that is. An insider reveals that the network is hoping Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, and Rachel Lindsay, who are all still engaged to their season’s winners, will say yes to a triple TV wedding. And if Arie Luyendyk Jr. finds the one on this season of The Bachelor, he’s invited, too!

“The network is hoping for a mass Bachelor wedding,” an insider told Us Weekly.
Even though “nothing is set,” the source said that with all three of the former Bachelorettes “ready” to wed, the idea is “being bounced around.”
Plus, some of the bachelorettes might be looking for an excuse to get out of wedding planning! “I keep saying winter wedding,” Rachel told Us in November, “but honestly I could elope with [fiancé] Bryan Abasolo tomorrow. And it’s so funny because my mom texted me the other day and she goes, ‘Secretly I would love for you to just elope.’”
Kaitlyn’s fiancé Shawn Booth admitted the two haven’t done “any planning” even though the two got engaged nearly three years ago! Shawn told Us they’d be open to an on-camera wedding. “If the opportunity was right, we would talk about it,” he said.
One person ready to say “I do” already is JoJo! “I think we did the right thing in taking our time and enjoying our relationship,” JoJo told Us of her relationship with fiancé Jordan Rodgers, “but I have started getting the wedding bug a bit. It’s definitely more so than before.”
Do you want to see a triple Bachelorette wedding? Sound off in the comments below!

