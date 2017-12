It’s been four years since Laura divorced her husband Ben Harper, father of their daughter Jaya, 13, and son Ellery, 16. And since then, the actress has been unlucky in love.

She was briefly linked to rapper Common just last year, and back in 1999 she and ex-fiancé Billy Bob Thornton split after he left her for Angelina Jolie.

But the Big Little Lies star might have finally found her match with the NBA All-Star. According to an US Weekly eyewitness, the two “were kissing and touching and all over each other” after lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel on December 20.

He even carried her purse! The two, said the source, were “infatuated with each other” and “very much like a new couple in love.”

Laura’s new man has also been unlucky in the romance department. His wife Isabella Brewster filed for divorce back in June, and also requested sole custody of their 3-year-old and 1-year-old children. Here’s hoping the two will make this work!