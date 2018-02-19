BABIES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

adam levine daughter dusty rose new baby sister pics pp View Gallery
Doting Dad

Adam Levine Takes Daughter Dusty Rose To Meet Her New Baby Sister!

February 19, 2018 12:48PM

The singer's wife Behati Prinsloo recently welcomed their second child.

Adam Levine couldn’t wait to introduce his eldest daughter Dusty Rose to her new baby sister, Gio Grace! The Maroon 5 singer was spotted taking Dusty to meet her mom Behati Prinsloo at a secret location on Sunday, shortly after she gave birth to the couple’s second daughter. Click through to see the adorable pics!

Adam Levine Takes Daughter Dusty Rose To Meet Her New Baby Sister!

Back to intro
1/7
Adam tried to stay under the radar as he arrived. The Voice coach wore a long-sleeve black shirt and covered up his peroxide-blonde hair with a black baseball cap. He also wore sunglasses to better hide his face.
The singer appeared to be joined by his mom, Patsy Noah. She held the 16-month-old Dusty.
The trio was all smiles as they headed in to see mom and the new baby!
Adam and Behati revealed they were expected a second child back in September. At the time, Behati posted a picture of her growing baby belly and captioned it, “ROUND 2.”
This is the couple’s second child in two years, and they don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon! Adam told Ellen DeGeneres he wants to have “a lot [of kids]” and that Behati wants to have “100s!”
“I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies,” he joked.
Do you think Dusty will like being a big sister? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in BABIES

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS