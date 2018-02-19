Doting Dad
Adam Levine Takes Daughter Dusty Rose To Meet Her New Baby Sister!
The singer's wife Behati Prinsloo recently welcomed their second child.
Adam Levine couldn’t wait to introduce his eldest daughter Dusty Rose to her new baby sister, Gio Grace! The Maroon 5 singer was spotted taking Dusty to meet her mom Behati Prinsloo at a secret location on Sunday, shortly after she gave birth to the couple’s second daughter. Click through to see the adorable pics!
