Adam Levine Takes Daughter Dusty Rose To Meet Her New Baby Sister!

Adam tried to stay under the radar as he arrived. The Voice coach wore a long-sleeve black shirt and covered up his peroxide-blonde hair with a black baseball cap. He also wore sunglasses to better hide his face.

The singer appeared to be joined by his mom, Patsy Noah. She held the 16-month-old Dusty.

The trio was all smiles as they headed in to see mom and the new baby!

Adam and Behati revealed they were expected a second child back in September. At the time, Behati posted a picture of her growing baby belly and captioned it, “ROUND 2.”

Ellen DeGeneres he wants to have “a lot [of kids]” and that Behati wants to have “100s!” This is the couple’s second child in two years, and they don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon! Adam toldhe wants to have “a lot [of kids]” and that Behati wants to have “100s!”

“I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies,” he joked.