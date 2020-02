Photo credit: INSTARImages

"Raven and I have continued our friendship throughout the years and it's so crazy because what I loved most about being in The Cheetah Girls was the message of women empowerment, about girl power and what that was," Adrienne added. "It was crazy because in my mind, 15 years later, this is exactly where Bubbles and Chuchie would've been, at the Women's March. You know what I'm saying? So I literally felt like this is where our characters would've met up and they would've been like, 'Yes, girl! Together! Together we can!'"