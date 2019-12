Photo credit: MEGA

On October 29, the reality star tripped over a hair dryer on a staircase when she was on vacation in Monmouth, California. “We were all in Mammoth and]’s son started crying so I ran over and picked him up and then slipped,” Alexis confessed. “To protect him I turned real quick so I’d fall on my hip and take the fall for us both. It was a gnarly gash but all five kids ran to the rescue and helped me. It was so cute.”