Alexis Eddy, former contestant on the MTV show Are You The One? died on January 9. She was 23 years old. The Mannington Police Department in West Virginia confirmed the news to Us Weekly.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) on
View this post on Instagram
Here’s the first picture of my father and me, both sober and healthy, we’ve ever been blessed enough to take. Overwhelmed with gratefulness today ❤️ #RecoveryRocks PS- had an awesome day celebrating my very best friends 24th birthday!!! #ForeverMyBestFriend
A post shared by Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) on
View this post on Instagram
& I don't think I'll be coming down anyyyy time soon- cloud nine is pretty damn comfy 😇
A post shared by Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) on
View this post on Instagram
Recovery at its finest ;) Gr8ful 2 b clean & sober #justfortoday
A post shared by Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) on
View this post on Instagram
Known to be crazy, Known to be wild, Mama had herself a lil devilish child... Ain’t no stranger to the the troubles at my door. I’ve been at the wrong place at the wrong time, Chasin’ all the wrong things most of my life, Been every kinda lost that you can’t find- But, I got one thing right. 😉 #Happy #Healthy #BlessedBeyondMeasure
A post shared by Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) on
