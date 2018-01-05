BABIES
Sending Prayers

Alexis Skyy's Newborn Baby Girl Is In An Incubator & Weighs Just One Pound Following Premature Birth

January 5, 2018 16:03PM

The reality star remains in the hospital after the unexpected news.

Love and Hip Hop reality star Alexis Skyy needs prayers, after giving birth to rapper Fetty Wap‘s fourth child three months early. Her daughter Alaiya is currently in The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, as she weighs only one pound.

Alexis Skyy's Newborn Baby Girl Is In An Incubator & Weighs Just One Pound Following Premature Birth

She is also in an incubator while receiving medical attention. Alexis gave birth in Georgia via C-section alongside Fetty. Prior to the birth, Alexis revealed both she and Fetty had been born prematurely.
While in the hospital, Alexis posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed, with the caption, "Thank you for your prayers."
Despite her daughter remaining in the hospital for the time being, according to reports she is stable and doing well on her own, which is certainly a relief for the new parents.
Upon hearing the news about Alexis giving birth prematurely, fans were quick to send prayers and positivity her way. Instagram user @michase89 wrote, "God wrap your arms around this little baby as she has come early to this world, please bless her."
According to WHO, an estimated 15 million babies are born too early every year, which is more than 1 in 10 babies.
