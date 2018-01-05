Sending Prayers
Alexis Skyy's Newborn Baby Girl Is In An Incubator & Weighs Just One Pound Following Premature Birth
The reality star remains in the hospital after the unexpected news.
Love and Hip Hop reality star Alexis Skyy needs prayers, after giving birth to rapper Fetty Wap‘s fourth child three months early. Her daughter Alaiya is currently in The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, as she weighs only one pound.
