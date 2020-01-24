trending in HEALTH

Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer a few weeks ago on Instagram on Thursday, January 23. The reality star explained that she has the most common form of the disease called basal cell carcinoma. She also divulged that her doctors caught it in its early stages so her prognosis is good.

