trending in BABIES
- Deena Cortese Reveals Her Son CJ Has A Foot Deformity & Needs Night Braces
- Meghan & Harry Traveled To London Without Baby Archie — Find Out Who He's With!
- Abbie & John David Duggar Welcome Their First Child!
- Grimes Announces She's 'Knocked Up' — But Is Elon Musk The Father?
- Jinger Duggar Reflects On The Past Year With Her Daughter Felicity
Alicia Silverstone has a special way she parents her son Bear Blu when it comes to reprimanding him. The actress recently opened up about the mutual “respect” they have for one another.
View this post on Instagram
Well Bear & I had another 10 days in #vancouver together. He learned to ride a bike in 2 minutes flat! We live in the hills in LA so being that there is no where for him to ride at home. IM SO happy he is riding here almost everyday! Bike riding has always made me SO happy too, so to share that with him has been so sweet. We had a great time together and he loved being on set. Mama needs some alone time now 🤪 Favorite food spots below! @cioppinosyaletown Reflections inside the #rosewoodhotel @eternalabundance try the alex salad, soups and kimchi roll! @gloryjuiceco the turmeric shot, squash soup and kale salad were yum. The #17 juice is yum too @acornvancouver cool place with good food for dinner @bandidas_taqueria cool vibes here and yum vegan tacos @chowatchau for yum noodle soup with greens
A post shared by Alicia Silverstone (@aliciasilverstone) on
View this post on Instagram
Hello Europe! Bear and I had such fun exploring your majesty. From speaking @theoxfordunion (Bear spoke too 😂) to soaking up the gentle sunlight and beauty pictured here in Cotswolds. While in London I loved wandering around with Bear. The Houses of Parliament were fun to walk by, ice skating at @somersethouse was beautiful, and Hyde Park was so pretty this Winter. Amsterdam was another favorite stop on our adventure. The canals, the architecture, it was all just so picturesque. We rented bikes for the whole time we were there and rode everywhere. I was so impressed with Bear. He only just learned to ride (we live in a neighborhood where would be very unsafe for even me to ride a bike!) and he was riding in the streets navigating electric busses, cars, pedestrians and other cyclists. It was adventurous and glorious! I had mild anxiety, like please don’t let anything go wrong! But most of me was so happy and proud of him :) Our favorite veggie spots we discovered below: London: @portobellojuice @nopi_restaurant loved!! @grangerandco avocado and toast and tomatoes and kale were nice! And the olives and cappuccino were yum Oxford: @sohofarmhouse such yummy food and so cozy Amsterdam: @coffeecoconuts was so yum and pretty @restaurantdekas is a cool restaurant in a greenhouse; all organic using mostly herbs and veg from own garden. @littlecollinsamsterdam so so so yummy! #Vinkeles (@HoteltheDylan) was so so yummy as well! No veggies to be found anywhere in #dortmund - it was rough for a minute 😂 Thank you @charjjacobs for being our travel agent extraordinaire 😘
A post shared by Alicia Silverstone (@aliciasilverstone) on
View this post on Instagram
I've been visiting @thegentlebarn for 20 years, even when it was in the back of @ellielaks house. I had my 25th birthday there! Bear and I love #thegentlebarn and wish everyone could go to sanctuaries like this one. It just so happens that @crystaldeodorant is also something that I have been using for over 20 years. I chose Crystal because I wanted something that was natural, that didn’t have any chemicals in it, that was vegan and that worked. It was so wonderful celebrating @thegentlebarn and their 20th anniversary this past weekend with my friends from Crystal Deodorant. I wish everyone was cruelty-free and conscious like these two organizations are!
A post shared by Alicia Silverstone (@aliciasilverstone) on
View this post on Instagram
I feel so lucky and grateful that last minute during an ADR (re-recording voice for film) session I can book a flight for Bear to join me in Canada while I'm here working! On day 1, he came to my fitting and then bailed pretty early to go navigate the set on his own. He met the young actress who is the lead (I play her mother) and pretty much owned the set by the time I walked on to say hello 😂 He is so fiercely independent - yet loving, sweet and bonded with his mama. I haven't been to #vancouver in 14 years I think, so it was fun to see old friends together and show him where I lived while making The Crush, then pass through areas where we shot Excess Baggage and Scooby Doo 2! We also went by where I worked when I produced Braceface 20 years ago (an animated show for kids, check it out on amazon video). A big walk down memory lane.. It felt like a lifetime ago! Even the hotel I'm staying at is where I used to spend so much time with #BenicioDelToro. It’s a trip! I am so happy I was able to have my little man with me for this first chunk of it. And I’m so thrilled to be here shooting Babysitters Club for Netflix!
A post shared by Alicia Silverstone (@aliciasilverstone) on
View this post on Instagram
I’ve loved every moment of our trip together! It was interesting being a single mom and the feelings that come up. 3 weeks alone with my boy, the world and a new adventure! There is so much joy and so much love we share. Bear is the best travel companion anyone could ask for, except I could use more sleep… Waking up at 6am every morning is a tad rough 😂 But I just love being this boys mom. He is incredible and I’m so lucky! We trust each other, respect each other, we never speak unkindly to each other. I love how comfy he is in the world with new people. I think our travels over the years have helped make him open, confident and curious! But he is like that anyway, traveling just enhances it and reveals it more I suppose. I love when Bear gets me to do things that I might not usually do. It’s hard to explain, but I’m way more willing to jump into things because I want to do it for him! Like getting on scooters the whole trip because that’s what he wanted to do. Or jumping into freezing cold waterfalls in Hawaii… I trust him and follow and then it’s great. Let’s me be a kid again! I’m so lucky I was able to take the time and have the opportunity to go on this adventure. When @opencircles @unclerush asked me to speak, it was a no brainer as I’ve always wanted to go to Bali! I was reminded to stay in my heart and dance more! To trust the universe and it’s plan for me. It’s hard, but it’s the only thing you can do. Our journey to bali was 34 hrs door to door. We were happy beavers the whole way… just til the last 1.5 hours drive from airport 😉 On our way back to LA we stopped in #Singapore to give a talk on sustainability, climate change and health. There are so many people doing great things there. I met so many smart, sophisticated, interesting people. It was also really cool to see that families stay together for a lifetime there and take care of each other through the generations. What a special experience from start to finish, I look forward to returning!
A post shared by Alicia Silverstone (@aliciasilverstone) on
View this post on Instagram
Magical sunset ❤️ Bear & I spent the day on motorbike, @koreculturelab and then #belongbeach. So beautiful! We walked down a set of stairs and came across a cave of monkeys on the beach. Then we found our friends from Ubud who came to stay with us in Uluwatu. We pranced in the tide pools soaking up the sunset magic ✨ Side note, not one time have I laid on the beach and relaxed on this trip, we’ve explored the whole time. It’s been an action packed adventure #travelingwithakid 😂
A post shared by Alicia Silverstone (@aliciasilverstone) on
View this post on Instagram
Hello from our flower bath! Magical spa day at #sedonaspa in Ubud. Loved it! We also went for facials the other day with friends at #cantikazest, it was so lovely too. Wanting to stay another week, but I have a speaking engagement in Singapore at the end of our trip - so 3 weeks is the limit! 😢 This magical day ended with sunset @the_sayan_house. Omg, heaven! If you’re in Bali you must go here for dreamy sunset views. And a cocktail 😉😜
A post shared by Alicia Silverstone (@aliciasilverstone) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Alicia Silverstone
Sound off in the comments below!