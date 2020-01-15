"I don’t want him to feel like anything is more important than him,” Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul actress continued. “He has the balance of knowing that Mommy has to work, and life is not revolving around him. It’s not some kind of spoiled thing. It’s just that when you love someone, you want to take them in and soak them in. And many of us didn’t get that,” Alicia told the outlet of how she keeps Bear grounded. “If he starts to cry, I listen. If he’s upset about something, I stop and I talk to him about it. You’d be surprised [at] how much [you notice] that other people don’t.”