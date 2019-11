Photo credit: Cindy Renae Parker

As of October 2019, Future allegedly has eight children. Cindy Renae Parker filed legal documents claiming that Future is the father of her 3-month-old son. Per her lawsuit, Parker states that she’s made several attempts to contact Future but was proven unsuccessful. After the news went viral, Future’s label Free Bandz Entertainment shared a statement.“We live in a world where people believe any headline or social media post without proof. It’s irresponsible, and we should focus on the positive, like how much Future gives back to the community and adores his family and fans. At this time, we can not confirm this story ,” the statement reads