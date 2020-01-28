Photo credit: John Froschauer/AP/Shutterstock

Throughout Allen’s career, he was voted the league’s rookie of the year in 1997, along with MVP in 2001. He was also an 11-time NBA All Star, and formally retired from the league in 2013. The Virginia native last played during the 2009-2010 season. During his tenure, he played with the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies. He made over $150 million throughout his career, and his nickname was “The Answer.”