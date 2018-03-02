NEWS
OMG

Aly Raisman Sues The U.S. Olympic Committee & USA Gymnastics

March 2, 2018 9:08AM

The former Olympian claims they knew about Larry Nassar's abuse.

Aly Raisman is suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, following in the footsteps of fellow former gymnast McKayla Maroney. She is one of many young Olympians who accused Olympic doctor Larry Nassar of years of sexual abuse. She is now suing the committee due to the fact that Larry continued to work with the young women after claims of abuse were made.

She filed the suit in California, alleging that the committee knew about the abuse or should have been aware of the claims of sexual misconduct.
Larry was sentenced to up to 300 years in prison for his inappropriate behavior. Aly made a powerful testimony to the sexual abuser during his trial in January, and said, in part, "You do realize now that we, this group of women that you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time, are now a force and you are nothing.”
"The tables have turned Larry," she continued. "We are here, we have our voices, and we are not going anywhere."
In addition to the Olympic Committee, Aly is also suing USA Gymnastics, whose board resigned after Larry was sentenced.
