Aly Raisman Sues The U.S. Olympic Committee & USA Gymnastics
The former Olympian claims they knew about Larry Nassar's abuse.
Aly Raisman is suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, following in the footsteps of fellow former gymnast McKayla Maroney. She is one of many young Olympians who accused Olympic doctor Larry Nassar of years of sexual abuse. She is now suing the committee due to the fact that Larry continued to work with the young women after claims of abuse were made.
