Aly Raisman Sues The U.S. Olympic Committee & USA Gymnastics

She filed the suit in California, alleging that the committee knew about the abuse or should have been aware of the claims of sexual misconduct.

Larry was sentenced to up to 300 years in prison for his inappropriate behavior. Aly made a powerful testimony to the sexual abuser during his trial in January, and said, in part, "You do realize now that we, this group of women that you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time, are now a force and you are nothing.”

"The tables have turned Larry," she continued. "We are here, we have our voices, and we are not going anywhere."

In addition to the Olympic Committee, Aly is also suing USA Gymnastics, whose board resigned after Larry was sentenced.