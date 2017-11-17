COUPLES
amber heard elon musk back together pics pp
Back Together?

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Reunite After He Admits Split Caused Him ‘Severe Emotional Pain’

November 17, 2017 12:26PM

The couple broke up in August after a year together.

Elon Musk’s wish might have come true! Days after the Tesla CEO admitted to Rolling Stone magazine that his split from Amber Heard caused him “severe emotional pain,” the former couple was spotted grabbing breakfast together in L.A. Elon and Amber split in August after a year together, and a source told Us Weekly at the time that long distance and busy schedules were to blame. But could the two have gotten back together? Click through to see the pics of their secret meet-up!

Elon and Amber were spotted getting breakfast together at Sweet Butter Kitchen in L.A.
The two were engrossed in the latest issue of GQ Australia, which features Amber on the cover as Woman of the Year.
Amber and Elon didn’t show much PDA during their breakfast date.
Elon admitted to Rolling Stone that Amber broke up with him. “I just broke up with my girlfriend,” he said. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think.”
“If I’m not in love, if I’m not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy,” Elon continued. “I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me.”
“I’m looking for a long-term relationship,” Elon told the mag. “I’m not looking for a one-night stand. I’m looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing.”
