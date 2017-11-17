Back Together?
Amber Heard & Elon Musk Reunite After He Admits Split Caused Him ‘Severe Emotional Pain’
The couple broke up in August after a year together.
Elon Musk’s wish might have come true! Days after the Tesla CEO admitted to Rolling Stone magazine that his split from Amber Heard caused him “severe emotional pain,” the former couple was spotted grabbing breakfast together in L.A. Elon and Amber split in August after a year together, and a source told Us Weekly at the time that long distance and busy schedules were to blame. But could the two have gotten back together? Click through to see the pics of their secret meet-up!
