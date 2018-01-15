REALITY TV
Amber Portwood Accuses MTV Of Putting Her ‘Through Hell,’ Turning Her ‘Into A Joke'

January 15, 2018 16:12PM

The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star even slammed her ex Gary Shirley for ‘talking s**t.’

Amber Portwood is slamming MTV on Twitter! The Teen Mom OG star blasted the network for putting her “through hell” and turning her life “into a joke” while she prepares for baby number two with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. She even called out her ex Gary Shirley for “talking s**t” about her on the show! Click through to see Amber’s nasty Twitter war.

“I've been on this show for 10 years. I've been through hell!” Amber began. “MTV has turned my pregnancy and this relationship into a joke in one of the happiest times of my life. Apparently my life is just for people to tell me how horrible I am as a mother because I went through depression!”
As OK! readers know, Amber is expecting baby number two with Andrew, whom she’s only dated for a few months. She’s already mom to daughter Leah with her ex Gary.
“Remember if your going through hell make sure you keep it all inside. And people should be able to say whatever they way about you. Especially your ex!” Amber continued. “Make sure when your suicidal that you always have your kid right next to you the whole time! It's very healthy for them!! Idiots.”
Amber even credited Andrew for being the one who brought her back from the brink after she split from fiancé Matt Baier last year. “Andrew is the reason I was able to pull myself together! He showed me that life was worth living! I'm thankful to have him because now I will be ALIVE for my daughter and family!” she said.
Amber then blasted Gary and his wife Kristina for talking about her in front of the cameras on tonight’s Teen Mom OG. “Make sure to watch Gary and Kristina tonight talking s**t about me!” she tweeted.
“It must be hard making money off of me! Being such a bad mom and all,” she continued. “Where would they be? Wait..in a 1 bedroom shack in the ghetto of Anderson where he was before I got out and the show came back on!! Ignorant!”
