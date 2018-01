As Radar previously reported, the reality star was hit with a federal tax lien filed on February 19, 2016 for $134,919,21. “There is a tax, but no release,” the Clerk of Court for Madison County Court in Indiana exclusively told Radar of the debt, which she has yet to pay off.

The lien comes after her ex-fiancé and baby daddy accused her of owing him child support. “She owes me $9,600," Gary told his wife Kristina Anderson. "Amber is not there. She is a come and go kind of mom. I don’t think her head is in kid mode.”

Amber told him that she has the money and would set up a payment plan.

As Radar previously reported, Amber earned $25,000 an episode.

The reality star is currently expecting her second child, but her first with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.