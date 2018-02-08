Who's The Daddy? Inside Pregnant Amber Portwood's Paternity Scandal

The speculation started when Andrew took to Instagram to announce the baby boy is due May 13th.

“Now everyone can go see what or who Amber was doing on August 20, 2017,” an Amber Twitter parody wrote, as fans over Reddit and Twitter speculated it could be Matt's baby because the couple was on the rocks at the time of conception.

“She was still sleeping with Matt then and I know this because I was talking to that loser,” one fan commented on Twitter, as another wrote, “It seems really close between the time Amber was last with Matt and when she got with Andrew. I think there's definitely an overlap.”

Back in August 2017, Radar exclusively reported that two ex-girlfriends slapped Andrew with restraining orders. The first was granted for a period of three years, while the second was dismissed. He exclusively told Radar at the time, “This is jeopardizing our relationship, which tears my heart. She is still processing. Right now everything is up in the air.”

But a source close to Matt insisted he is not the baby daddy! “That would be physically impossible,” the insider said. “They broke up and he moved to Las Vegas on July 3rd. The baby had to be conceived in August. She never came to visit him in August.

The source insisted, “It's definitely not his.”