The Truth!
Amber Portwood Is 'Very Excited' About Her Second Pregnancy — But How Does Her Family Feel?
Inside the reactions of the 'Teen Mom OG' star's family members.
Amber Portwood’s family is relieved she is welcoming a baby with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon instead of her ex-fiance Matt Baier, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worried about her! A family insider close to theTeen Mom OG star exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com how the family reacted to the pregnancy news.
