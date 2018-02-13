The Truth!
Pregnant Amber Portwood Finally Tells All On Her Explosive Paternity Scandal
The 'Teen Mom OG' star's fans speculated that her ex, Matt Baier, is the father.
Amber Portwood and her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, are expecting a baby boy this May…but is he REALLY the father?! Fans have been speculating that the Teen Mom OG star’s baby daddy is her ex-fiance, Matt Baier. After sources insisted that former MTV star is not the baby’s father, the pregnant reality star took to Twitter to drop a major bombshell amid the paternity scandal.
