In an adorable Instagram post, the soon-to-be dad revealed the due date!

"Little James' due date: May 13th, Mother's Day," he wrote.

And the cuteness continued! "One day before Amber's actual birthday. She was born on Mother's Day 1990. The stars really aligned on this one."

As fans may know, Amber announced her pregnancy in November with an adorable Instagram photo.

Amber has one daughter, Leah, with her ex-fiance, Gary Shirley.