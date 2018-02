"Heading to my doctor for a check up! Can't wait to share my little bundle of joy with you all. Sending love always," she wrote on the adorable selfie.

The reality star is expecting her second child, but her first with her new boyfriend in May.



And on this week's Teen Mom OG, Amber and Andrew learned the baby's gender and it was the cutest moment...ever!

And it will be a baby boy! Amber revealed on Twitter that they will name their son James. Aww!

Amber has one daughter, Leah, with her ex-fiance, Gary Shirley.