As seen on this week's episode, Amber said, “I haven’t seen Leah in I don’t know how f**king long because I’m so afraid of her to see me. I have to be in a good state in order to be around her.”

Gary Shirley, her first baby daddy, also didn't hold in his frustration over having to invite Amber to their home to visit their daughter. His wife Kristina said, “Summer break is almost over and she saw Amber a total of two times. I wish she were more involved. Leah needs her real mom.”

And users on Twitter were NOT happy about that! “Leah is not 'your world' you have chosen anything and everything over her - just be happy she has Kristina - who is her real mother,” one user said.

A second user wrote, “You have to be there for your children no matter what! That’s what being a parent and an adult is!! Grow up already! Lose the men and be a god damn mom!!"

Another wrote, "I think it’s sad she saw you [two times] during the summer." Adding, "You missed out on a lot & yet not depressed enough to met another man and get pregnant all while another woman was being the mom to your daughter, sad."

Amber fired right back and tweeted, "I'm sick and tired of these comments about my daughter! Leah is my world and SHE knows it! That's what matters! People go through horrible times when they split and I'm no exception! I was depressed and horribly sad so I did the best thing and made sure my daughter was protected!"

Adding, "To shame a mother for keeping a child happy and safe from there own depression is disturbing! And to think I have to explain myself for a horrible point in life is even more degrading!"

Amber is currently expecting her second child, a baby boy, with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.