Amber wore hugging leggings paired with a marching band style jacket and platform boots.

Amber said on social media she was opting for the surgery because she was having back pain and wanted to wear spaghetti straps again, something she hasn’t done since she was ten-years-old.

And she's clearly happy with the results! "I was like a 36H, I was really, really big,” she said afterwards.

“I think now, I might actually just be a D cup, which is really small for me!" she continued. Well, it looks great still!

The first thing she did after the surgery was go shopping, of course! "I've been online shopping and getting cute little shirts," Amber said.