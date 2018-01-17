Amber Rose Reveals She’s Undergoing Breast Reduction Surgery

She shared the news that she was getting the breast reduction surgery on her Instagram stories Tuesday, where she also revealed that she was undergoing the procedure on Wednesday. The model confessed that she was “really scared” about it but also “really excited at the same time.”

On her third and final IG story, Amber shared that she has faith in her two doctors who are performing the procedure, captioning “Dr. Matlock and Dr. Fisher are gonna take good care of me.”

She shared a video with her and Dr. Fisher early Wednesday, where he looked to comfort her prior to the surgery while she revealed that she’s excited to wear spaghetti straps again, something she hasn’t done since she was 10 years old.

This isn’t the first time that she’s contemplated having a breast reduction, as she made a similar post about the procedure during the summer of 2017. In that post, she revealed the issues her current breasts were causing, and asked for some helpful advice from her millions of followers.

"I'm thinking about getting a breast reduction this year my boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can't wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra. I'm really scared of the lollipop scars tho.... any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars? And no I don't have implants so they can't just cut around the nipples tell me about ur experiences", she captioned

The Cut back in 2016 that she loves her body Amber has not only celebrated her curves in the past but has also been an advocate to end body shaming with the creation of her annual event called SlutWalk. She revealed toback in 2016 that she loves her body regardless of its imperfections , saying "I'll probably never have the perfect body and I'm okay with that. As a celebrity now, I embrace it and I embrace my curves. I have a platform to help other women embrace it as well.”

Could this surgery be a fresh start for her in 2018 as a way to improve her health but still embrace the curvalicious girl we’ve all come to know and love?