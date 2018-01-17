Under The Knife
Amber Rose Reveals She’s Undergoing Breast Reduction Surgery
Why she's 'really scared & excited' at the same time about the upcoming procedure.
Amber Rose is kicking off 2018 in a big way, or not so big way in a matter of days. The media personality just revealed that she is undergoing breast reduction surgery this week, and her mixture of feelings about the upcoming procedure was shared in detail on her very popular Instagram account.
1 of 8
2 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8
1/8
Sound off in the comments below!