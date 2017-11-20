Fashion Hits and Misses At The 2017 American Music Awards Revealed In 17 Clicks

Kelly Clarkson was beautiful in a black-and-gold Christian Siriano gown with daughters Savannah, 16, and River Rose, 3.

Demi Lovato stood out in this black strapless dress and made sure her cleavage stole the show. On top of that, she wore chandelier earrings that had over 30 karats of diamonds!

Black was clearly a fan favorite on the carpet, as Nicole Kidman turned heads with her skinny frame in a black velvet dress.

Pink is always daring, and Sunday was no different as she layered up in this pink strapless gown featuring tulle layers.

Kelly is not the only one who made it a family affair! Jamie Foxx looked dapper in a navy tuxedo as he brought along his beautiful daughter Corinne, who kept it simple in a purple jumpsuit.

Ciara showed major thigh as she revealed her post-baby body in this stunning black mini dress and stiletto boots.

The color works for her, but actress Kathryn Hahn's dress still seemed to be a bit better for the Emmy Awards than the AMAs.

Selena Gomez nailed it in this leather Coach minidress that showed off her toned legs. And the new hair color definitely works for her!

Sorry, Kat Graham! There is just too much going on here for us to fall in love with this pink and white outfit.

Jenna Dewan never gets it wrong and shined bright in this sheer dress.

Definite yay! Kelly Rowland flashed some skin in a sheer and floral-print gown.

Tracee Ellis Ross, who hosted the evening's event, sparkled in one of many outfits she wore throughout the show.

Her mom Diana Ross is certainly a diva and can do no wrong in our eyes! She stole the show in a black gown with an extravagant headpiece.

Actress Yara Shahidi is a beauty but missed the mark a bit in this outfit, which just didn't do her justice.

Standing ovation! Viola Davis was the epitome of elegance in this chic white gown.

Heidi Klum took the plunge in both the front and the back while wearing a form-fitting pink and nude dress.