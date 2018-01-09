NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Bumping Along?

See Why Amy Adams May Be Expecting Baby Number Two In 7 Clicks!

January 9, 2018 15:42PM

The 43-year-old has been very mindful about her outfits lately.

Amy Adams has everyone wondering if she’s expecting baby number two! The actress already has a daughter, Aviana Olea Le Gallo with husband Darren. And lately, she’s been taking advantage of the colder weather, and hiding her usually slim figure beneath baggy clothes. Check out why we believe Amy may be expanding her family!

See Why Amy Adams May Be Expecting Baby Number Two In 7 Clicks!

Back to intro
1/7
Recently, Amy was spotted leaving a veterinarian office with her husband and their daughter, and was sure to cover up in a large boho dress.
While out shopping over the holidays, the 43-year-old kept her frame hidden beneath a big green sweater and a beige coat.
While visiting a friend, Amy rocked sweatpants and made sure her jacket didn't open and show her stomach off. She also used her purse to disguise any sign of a bump.
Not today! Amy made her way around The Grove in Los Angeles wearing an oversized sweater.
According to reports, Amy is definitely pregnant. “Amy’s been keeping the news hush-hush, but she’s pretty far along. The buzz is that she’s having a boy."
And Avianna, 7, "can't wait to be a big sister and have a little playdate!" the source added.
Do you think Amy is pregnant? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Golden Globes 2018: What You Didn’t See on TV
NEWS
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS