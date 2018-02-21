COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
‘Off The Grid’

Amy Schumer’s New Husband Chris Fischer Is ‘Totally Not Into The Celebrity World’

February 21, 2018 11:30AM

‘He’s a really genuine guy who’s very close to his family,’ says a source.

Amy Schumer has been no stranger to the spotlight, and has even racked up millions of followers across her various social media pages where she shares candid details about her life and being a celebrity. So she surprised everyone when she married non-celebrity Chris Fischer earlier this month. But as it turned out, that was just what she was looking for! Click through to read more.

Amy Schumer’s New Husband Chris Fischer Is ‘Totally Not Into The Celebrity World’

Back to intro
1/6
It’s been just over a week since the news of Amy’s unexpected nuptials. and immediately had people wanting to know more about her new hubby.
But many may be surprised to learn that there hasn’t been a whole lot of information about Chris because, according to a People Magazine source, he’s completely out of the limelight.
And that’s exactly what attracted the 36-year-old to him! “He’s totally not into the celebrity world and she likes how off the grid he is,” revealed the insider.
The source added, “He’s a really genuine guy who’s very close to his family.”
It will be interesting to see Amy and Chris make their red carpet debut together as a couple when her new movie I Feel Pretty hits theaters in April, and watch how he handles the spotlight.
What do you think of Amy marrying a man who’s not into the celebrity world? Sound off in the comment section! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS