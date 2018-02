Right after telling Katie she'd been raped, Amy added, "but there are so many other kinds of sexual misconduct. We've all - every woman I know, every woman in this room - we've all had these experiences."

"And in this current climate, it brings these things up and you go 'God, none of that was OK,'" the 34-year-old actress said of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. She said that the sexual misconduct doesn't have to be "criminal" for it to be unacceptable.



"If you have a doctor that makes you uncomfortable, or you get a massage, or you have a date with someone and they coerce you in a situation like the Aziz [Ansari] one," Amy said, "I don't think there's any sort of criminal charge, but I think that it's good for everybody to learn that that behavior's not acceptable."



"It's not a crime, but it's not cool," she continued. "And it can still really mess with a woman." She stressed that she wanted to see change in society. "We just can't let things continue the way they've continued, because there are so many different levels of it."



She was confident that men can change their behavior. "A lot of the men in my life are open to self-reflection and evolving and I am," she said.