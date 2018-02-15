COUPLES
Amy Schumer Wedding Chris Fischer Pics PP View Gallery
‘Yup’

See The Stunning Photos From Amy Schumer’s Surprise Wedding To Chris Fischer

February 15, 2018 12:33PM

Jennifer Lawrence even attended the top-secret ceremony!

Amy Schumer is a married woman! The comedienne said “I do” to chef Chris Fischer in Malibu on Tuesday, in front of 80 family and friends. The wedding comes just three months after they were spotted together for the first time in New York City in November, and just three days after they made their romance Instagram official! Click through to see the stunning photos from Amy and Chris’ wedding day.

See The Stunning Photos From Amy Schumer’s Surprise Wedding To Chris Fischer

After news of the wedding got out, Amy finally confirmed the rumors on her Instagram. “Yup,” she captioned this sweet photo of she and Chris staring into each other’s eyes on their wedding day.
Amy walked down the aisle in this gorgeous lace gown. She even wore a flower in her hair to complete the beachy feel of the ocean front ceremony.
The couple’s ring bearers were — who else? — their dogs!
Amy's bridesmaids wore soft pink gowns with a coral pink ribbon tied at the waist, and flower garlands around their heads.
Mazel!
After the ceremony, Amy posed with guests, and kept it cool in the sun with matching white shades. Guests were invited via a text on Sunday, a source told Us Weekly. “It was like, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries,'" the insider said.
BFF Jennifer Lawrence planted a sweet kiss on the bride’s forehead! Other celeb guests in attendance included Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade, Judd Apatow, and Jake Gyllenhall, who’s a friend of both the bride and groom and may have introduced the couple, ET reported.
