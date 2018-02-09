NEWS
Shocking Confession!

Andrew Garfield Admits He Explores His Sexuality: 'I Have An Openness To Any Impulses'

February 9, 2018 14:38PM

'I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge,' he said.

Andrew Garfield is letting his future be a mystery. Last summer the 34-year-old actor sparked controversy after saying he was “a gay man…without the physical act,” while promoting the play, Angels in America. This March in the upcoming Broadway revival, he will reprise his role as Prior Walter, a gay man battling AIDS during the 1980s crisis.

In an interview with OUT magazine, Andrew explained that last summer his words were taken out of context.
"I think part of what I was trying to say was about inclusion, and about that openness to my impulses," he said.
Andrew admits that he hasn't ruled out the possibility of being sexually attracted to a man one day. "Up until this point, I've only been sexually attracted to women. My stance toward life, though, is that I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge."
"I think most people — we're intrinsically trying to control our experience here, and manage it, and put walls around what we are and who we are. I want to know as much of the garden as possible before I pass— I have an openness to any impulses that may arise within me at any time," he continued. "But, if I were to identify, I would identify as heterosexual, and being someone who identifies that way, and who's taking on this seminal role, my scariest thought was, 'Am I allowed to do this?'"
Andrew publicly dated his Spiderman co-star, Emma Stone, for years before splitting in 2015.
