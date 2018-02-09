Shocking Confession!
Andrew Garfield Admits He Explores His Sexuality: 'I Have An Openness To Any Impulses'
'I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge,' he said.
Andrew Garfield is letting his future be a mystery. Last summer the 34-year-old actor sparked controversy after saying he was “a gay man…without the physical act,” while promoting the play, Angels in America. This March in the upcoming Broadway revival, he will reprise his role as Prior Walter, a gay man battling AIDS during the 1980s crisis.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!