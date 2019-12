Andy Cohen is the latest celebrity to launch a series on Quibi. On December 12, it was announced that the Bravo legend would get his own animated series on the short-form streaming platform. Andy, 51, wears many hats as he serves as the host and executive producer for Watch What Happens Live, and the EP for the Real Housewives franchise. He also previously produced Project Runway, Queer Eye, and dozens of other television programs.