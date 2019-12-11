Photo credit: Andy Cohen Expedia X Vrbo Travel Trends

Andy welcomed baby Benjamin via surrogate on Monday, February 4. 2019. The host announced his son’s arrival with a picture he posted on Instagram. “WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen,” Andy wrote. “He is 9 lbs. 2 ounces!! 20 inches!! Born at 6:35 pm, PT. He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen,” The producer continued. “I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”