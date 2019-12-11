Andy Cohen’s son has just reached a huge milestone The television host revealed the very special word his son Benjamin Allen Cohen said for the first time on the Tuesday, December 10 episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Andy Cohen’s son has just reached a huge milestone The television host revealed the very special word his son Benjamin Allen Cohen said for the first time on the Tuesday, December 10 episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!