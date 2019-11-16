Photo credit: shutterstock

Andy went on to tell fans that the new location would provide plenty of unexpected entertainment. “You didn’t see it coming but I have to tell you, in Utah, you have the majesty of the mountains, the Mormon religion, an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe,” the talk show host revealed. “It is gorgeous, and I think you’re going to be really surprised and intrigued by the group of women we’ve found.”