While some housewives have tried to create the illusion that their uber-rich lifestyle affords them the ability to take all of their frenemies on insane trips, former Real Housewives star Alex McCord dished about her experiences on the New York cast after she left the show in 2011. “Typically if a trip is happening by the show, and it’s not season one, it is put together by the producers,” she said in a video for Reality Fix in June 2012.