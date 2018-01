The happy family were spotted on the red carpet for The National Board of Reviews Awards Gala in New York City on Tuesday night.

Angelina looked simply stunning in her flowy black Valentino dress, which bared a striking resemblance to her ensemble that she rocked at the 2018 Golden Globe awards.

broke her arm while snowboarding, she still looked absolutely amazing in a black suit with her sling acting as an accessory of sorts. Shiloh and Zahara both brought their fashion game to The Big Apple as well. Even though Shiloh recently, she still looked absolutely amazing in a black suit with her sling acting as an accessory of sorts.

Zahara looked beautiful in blue, as she and her sister Shiloh hammed it up for the cameras while their doting mother Angelina looked on with a big smile.

Angelina was on hand to accept the National Board of Review’s Freedom of Expression Award for her film First They Killed My Father. The film was nominated for Best Foreign Picture at the 2018 Golden Globes, but lost to In The Fade from Germany/France.

Angelina has been enjoying bringing her kids to several events as of late. Her son Pax joined her at the 2018 Golden Globe awards this past Sunday, and she brought Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Knox to the 2017 U.N. Correspondents Association Awards right before the holidays in December. Here's hoping she continues this trend throughout the holiday season by bringing her best accessories: her children!