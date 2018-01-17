NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
‘Not Surprised’

7 Revelations From Ann Curry About Matt Lauer's Sex Scandal

January 17, 2018 12:23PM

‘There was a climate of verbal harassment that existed,’ she says.

Ever since Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News for “inappropriate sexual behavior” back in November, many people have been wondering what his former co-anchor of more than ten years Ann Curry thought about the scandal. Today, the veteran journalist broke her silence about what it was like to work at Today in a new interview with CBS This Morning. Click through for all the details!

7 Revelations From Ann Curry About Matt Lauer's Sex Scandal

Back to intro
1/8
Throughout the interview, Ann discussed her abrupt departure from Today back in 2012, Matt’s firing, and the #MeToo movement.
When asked specifically about her reaction to his departure, she said “You know, I'm trying not do harm in these conversations. I can tell you I am not surprised by the allegations.”
Though she still finds her own firing from the network painful to discuss, Ann refuses to publicly shame Matt. “I'm trying not to hurt people. I know what it's like to be publicly humiliated. I never did anything wrong to be publicly humiliated and I don't want to cause that kind of pain to somebody else.”
She said the harassment at NBC was obvious. “I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed. It was verbal sexual harassment.”
The 61-year-old never admitted that Matt was behind her firing. Instead she said, “You should ask someone else about that, I’m not the one to ask.”
But she did say, “I don't know what all was behind it. I do know it hurt like hell, it wasn't a fun moment, and I've learned a great deal about myself.”
She revealed that she too has been a victim of sexual harassment in the workplace. “I don’t know a single woman who has not endured some form of sexual harassment, and many women who have endured workplace sexual harassment,” she said. “It’s happened to me in multiple jobs, and it is a way of sidelining women.”
What do you think about Ann’s thoughts on Matt’s firing and claims of sexual harassment at NBC News? Sound off in the comment section! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS