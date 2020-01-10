Photo credit: Shutterstock

Back in November 2016, Omarion addressed how he felt about his ex-girlfriend dating his former bandmate. “I don’t feel no ways. I don’t feel any way about it,” Omarion said. “I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy.” The 35-year-old continued, “If it’s their so-called happiness, then I shouldn’t be a part of it. She’s still the mother of my children. When something affects her, it affects my kids, and that affects me. But what she does is, you know, live your life. I think people should do whatever makes them happy. [If anything], I think they should change the narrative.”