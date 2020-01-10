Apryl Jones is setting the record straight about her relationship with Lil Fizz. After reports surfaced that the two called it quits, the mother of two addressed the accusations in a new interview on Friday, January 10.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Apryl Jones is setting the record straight about her relationship with Lil Fizz. After reports surfaced that the two called it quits, the mother of two addressed the accusations in a new interview on Friday, January 10.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!