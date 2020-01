Photo credit: INSTARImages

Back in May 2019, Ariana got to meet BTS’ Jungkook when he attended one of her Sweetener tour concerts at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. After the show, she posted a picture of the two embracing and holding up peace signs. “Thank you soooooo much for coming to my show, Jungkook. it meant so much. love u sm,” she wrote under the picture. Under a selfie , posted on the BTS Twitter account shortly after the concert, Jungkook wrote, “I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder!”