Staying The Course: How Did Ashlee Simpson Lose 40 Pounds In Just 5 Months?

February 14, 2018 14:21PM

She lost all the weight after giving birth to her second child in 2015.

Pop singer Ashlee Simpson wasted no time getting back on track shortly after giving birth to her second child in 2015. She was able to lose 40, yes 40 POUNDS, in only five months! So what was her secret that helped her get back in shape so fast? Click through for all the details. 

Back in July 2015 Ashlee gave birth to her second child (and first with husband Evan Ross), a daughter named Jagger Snow. After she gave birth, Ashlee focused on a revamped diet that infinitely helped melt the pounds away, according to Life & Style magazine. 
She focused on nutrient-rich superfoods and chugged down at least a liter of water per day along with “metabolism-boosting teas.”  
The “Pieces of Me” singer also threw exercise in to help lose the weight, which she did religiously, using core work, cardio and strength training to become lean and toned again.
“What really helped her is she didn’t wait. Ashlee had a healthy, active lifestyle before she got pregnant,” registered dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner said.  “Post baby, she stepped up her efforts “the gold old-fashioned way: by eating healthy meals with high-nutrition foods.”
What also helped her get back into shape was her husband Evan, who has joined her on many gym expeditions since she gave birth but helped in other ways as well. “She didn’t do this alone. Her husband watched the kids so she’d have time to go to the gym or he’d help by packing healthy snacks. I love that!” said Dawn.  
What do you think about Ashlee’s weight loss strategy? Is it something you would consider? Sound off in the comments! 

