NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Must-See

Watch Ashley Graham Twerk In A Thong — You Will Not Be Able To Look Away

February 28, 2018 10:23AM by

The model shows off her sexy figure during a 'Sports Illustrated' photo-shoot.

by

Ashley Graham is well-known for her sexy figure and amazing curves.  The in-demand model was recently captured showing them off during a “twerk off” that took place behind the scenes of a photo-shoot with Sports Illustrated. In the steamy clip, the 30-year-old was seen shaking her butt in nothing but a thong and you will not be able to look away! Click through to see the video.

Watch Ashley Graham Twerk In A Thong — You Will Not Be Able To Look Away

Back to intro
1/7
Ashley is known for her modeling but in a new, behind-the-scenes clip uploaded by Sports Illustrated from a recent photo shoot they did with her, she's showcased a new hidden talent — twerking!
During the clip, the model participated in a "twerk off" with some of the workers on set!
"We have a lot of fun on set, we work hard but we play even harder," the 30-year-old explained in the video.
"There was a couple of twerk offs," she continued. "But I was in a thong more than once so I had to let them know what I was packing."
In the steamy clip, the model shook her butt in a tiny red thong as onlookers cheered her on.
Her body looked amazing as she showed off her phenomenal twerking skills!
What do you think of Ashley's hidden talent? Let us know in the comment section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE