Watch Ashley Graham Twerk In A Thong — You Will Not Be Able To Look Away

Ashley is known for her modeling but in a new, behind-the-scenes clip uploaded by Sports Illustrated from a recent photo shoot they did with her, she's showcased a new hidden talent — twerking!

During the clip, the model participated in a "twerk off" with some of the workers on set!

"We have a lot of fun on set, we work hard but we play even harder," the 30-year-old explained in the video.

"There was a couple of twerk offs," she continued. "But I was in a thong more than once so I had to let them know what I was packing."

In the steamy clip, the model shook her butt in a tiny red thong as onlookers cheered her on.

Her body looked amazing as she showed off her phenomenal twerking skills!