Must-See
Watch Ashley Graham Twerk In A Thong — You Will Not Be Able To Look Away
The model shows off her sexy figure during a 'Sports Illustrated' photo-shoot.
Ashley Graham is well-known for her sexy figure and amazing curves. The in-demand model was recently captured showing them off during a “twerk off” that took place behind the scenes of a photo-shoot with Sports Illustrated. In the steamy clip, the 30-year-old was seen shaking her butt in nothing but a thong and you will not be able to look away! Click through to see the video.
