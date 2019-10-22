Photo credit: MTV

On the last season of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, a fight between the young couple turned physical. During an interview on the show, Ashley claimed, "We started arguing, I asked him to leave because we needed time apart. He refused to leave and he was being violent so I called the police. The police escorted him and he left, and then he came back. When he came back he got physical with me so I had to call police again and they ended arresting him for domestic violence."