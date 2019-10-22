Ashley Jones is using her platform to help others. The Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star opened up about discussing the domestic violence incident with her ex, Bariki Smith.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Ashley Jones is using her platform to help others. The Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star opened up about discussing the domestic violence incident with her ex, Bariki Smith.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!