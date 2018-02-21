Ashton Kutcher Talks About Fasting, Hallucinating After Demi Moore Split

Dax Shepard on his new podcast,



“Right after I got divorced, I went to the mountains for a week by myself,” Ashton told his friendon his new podcast, Armchair Expert . “I went into Big Sky in Montana, and I did no food, no drink — just water and tea.”

The actor also went completely off the grid. “I took all my computers away, my phone, my everything,” he said. “I was there by myself so there was no talking, and I just had a notepad and a pen and water and tea for a week.”





And then things got weird. “I started to hallucinate on like day 2 which was fantastic,” he continued. “It was pretty wonderful. I was doing tai chi with my own energy.” When asked if he actually knew how to do the martial art form, Ashton laughed. “No," he said, "I was just doing what came to me.”

In addition to getting zen, Ashton relived his past, and tried to make amends with his exes. "I wrote down every single relationship that I had where I felt like there was some grudge or some anything and then I wrote letters to every single person and sent the letters on day 7," he said. "I typed them all out and sent them."





Ashton likened the experience to being in an Alcoholics Anonymous program. “It was almost like an A.A. exercise, where I was like, ‘I probably have done some damage,’ so I just cleared [my] palate," he said. Overall, the That '70s Show star said it was a “really spiritual and kind of awesome" exercise.