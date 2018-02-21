Into The Woods
Ashton Kutcher Talks About Fasting, Hallucinating After Demi Moore Split
The actor went completely off the grid for a week.
While some of us binge watch Netflix and Ben & Jerry’s after a rough breakup, Ashton Kutcher does the exact opposite. Following his split from Demi Moore, who he was married to from 2005 to 2011, Ashton went out into the woods with nothing more than some water, tea bags, and a notebook. The actor fasted for one week, to the point where he said he “started to hallucinate.” Click through for more details!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!