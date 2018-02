The 28-year-old posted this message, "Heyyyy how did this happen?!🤷🏽‍♀️. Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed... and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3 ," while sporting a T-shirt reading "Preggers."

The cutest part may be that the couple met as teens in a church youth group in small town North Carolina.

Stephen previously talked about how they ended up together, saying, " I was 23; she was 22. But I knew I had found the right woman and I wanted to start a life with her."

Speaking on their engagement, Stephen said, "It was like The Notebook. The plan was to act like we were going to a family cookout. So we pulled up to the house, and I stopped in the middle of the driveway, got down on my knee, and went into my spiel. Little did I know the whole family was looking out the window, videotaping the moment.

We can't take the cuteness!

Ayesha previously said about their relationship, “The thing I love about him is that he’s not too cool for school. He’ll get down on the floor and play with the girls. He’ll put on dress-up clothes if he has to, and he’s very patient, which is something I’m not. We balance each other out.”