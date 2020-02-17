Photo credit: Jubliee Sharpe's Instagram Account

During an interview with People, the Fort Lauderdale native revealed the full details of her backstory. “I told Ben the story of my family, but I left out the biggest,” Jubilee began. “My three brothers and my parents died, but I don’t know the details. I was 6, but I don’t remember my parents. My 4-year-old little sister and I went to live with my grandmother, but she had leprosy and was dying and too sick to take care of us. So she put me and my little sister in an orphanage.”